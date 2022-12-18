Famous internet sensation Efia Odo stole the show at the just-ended Gyakie concert as she rocked a mini skirt and bralette

Flaunting her lovely outfit, Efia Odo got the internet buzzing as her outfit got many people talking about her look at the concert

Her look has sparked diverse reactions on social media as some admire her confidence while others claim the dress was too revealing

Popular Ghanaian socialite and media personality, Efia Odo, has turned heads on social media after a video of her rocking a revealing outfit went viral on social media.

Efia Odo looking stunning in her outfit. Photo Source: @efiaodo1

She was spotted wearing a mini skirt with frail ends around it which she paired with a bralette that also had frails. Her entire outfit was made of crochet.

She rocked a curly afro wig that was held in a ponytail with her edges perfectly laid. To styler her entire look, she had a handbag hanging around her arm.

Her evening makeup was spotless as the sparkling blush and contouring highlighted her facial features effortlessly.

Reactions as Efia Odo causes stir on social media with her outfit at Gyakie's concert

belindadzattah commented:

@efia_odo babe too hot ❤️❤️

william.tetteh commented:

Problem of the day..

aprils_finestboy said:

Atalk this thing some time ago n)) she block me . It’s no crime to look selxy and hot but at least it should be appealing to the eye. What’s all this

kingjosh_uk said:

How was she able to sit down?

yhaw_nana remarked:

I love her confidence though , she does what she likes

gil_ber_to stated:

this dress no go reach $2❤️❤️

