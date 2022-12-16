Popular Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has gotten the internet buzzing after a lovely photo of her flaunting her lovely yellow skin surfaced on the internet

Rocking a blue silk dress in the stunning photo, she hinted that it was detty December hence the type of enticing pose she gave in the photo

Many of her fervent followers and friends have gushed over the lovely actress as they shower her with beautiful compliments

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has turned heads on social media as she dropped a gorgeous sultry photo on social media.

Joselyn Dumas looking gorgeous in black.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo on her official and verified Instagram page, she was captured wearing a blue dress made of silk fabric.

The dress showed her back as she flaunted her flawless and smooth yellow skin. Her makeup was perfectly done as it highlighted her facial features.

Captioning the post on her verified Instagram page, she hinted that it was Detty December hence the theme of the photo. She wrote;

Oops!….well, it’s Detty December

Many of her ardent fans, followers, and friends in the entertianment industry have rained compliments on her as they drool over the gorgeous actress.

Reactions as Joselyn Dumas drops gorgeous photo flaunting sassy self

chichi.yakubu remarked:

I thought I was ready but nah

cro.chel commented:

Oooooooooooou Fine wine

lolaomotayo_okoye said:

Wawuuuuuuniiicceeee❤️❤️❤️

anita_okoye commented:

Ooooohhhhh

vicamichaels remarked:

The glow for me

prosperous_n_humble stated:

So Beautiful I just love our ppl. God bless you.

jfloboutiquegh stated:

I’m going to add this pose to my next birthday shoot ❤️

Joselyn Dumas Flaunts No Makeup Look In Ravishing Photos Rocking Cornrows

YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has shown that when it comes to rocking makeup looks as well as no makeup looks, she can ace them both without trying hard.

In a series of recent photos, she shared in the form of a carousel on her Instagram feed, she flaunted her lovely flawless fair skin. Her skin is so smooth that it was without blemish, or hyperpigmentation, and neither did it have pimples or acne.

Source: YEN.com.gh