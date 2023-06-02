Naana Brown has released new audio recordings of Diamond Appiah badmouthing and insulting her friend, Tracey Boakye

In the latest recordings, Diamond said, among other things, that Tracey's marriage with Frank Ntiamoah Badu was going to collapse

She also accused the Kumawood actress of wearing a fake diamond wedding ring and pretending it was real

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An audio recording of actress and musician Diamond Appiah predicting doom for Tracey Boakye and her husband has emerged online.

In the audio recording, which was released by Naana Brown, Diamond did not mince words when she stated that Tracey's marriage was going to collapse.

Tracey Boakye married her colleague Kumawood actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah in July 2022 in a plush ceremony in Kumasi.

Diamond Appiah predicted Tracey Boakye's marriage will collapse Photo source: @tracey_boakye, @diamondappiah_bosslady

Source: Instagram

Diamond, who is friends with Tracey and Afia Schwarzenegger, collectively known as the Mafia Gang, was present throughout the wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

But it turns out Diamond, who has been revealed to have badmouthed her friends, did not believe the marriage of the Kumawood stars was anything to write home about.

Diamond Appiah said Tracey Boakye's marriage wouldn't last

In her audio chat with Naana Brown, Diamond claimed that a female spiritualist did a divination that pointed to the collapse of Tracey's marriage.

"If the woman (spiritualist) had said the marriage would last, I would have doubted her genuineness.

"This marriage is going to collapse. Even kids know that this marriage will not go anywhere. This stupid marriage," she said.

Listen to the audio as posted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Diamond Appiah claims Tracey Boakye wore fake diamond wedding ring

Another part of the audio also had Diamond Appiah claiming that Tracey Boakye had bought a fake diamond ring for her wedding.

"...After you [Naana] said she was wearing an old gold ring, Tracey took a fake diamond tester to show she is wearing a real one," she said.

Tracey Boakye drops 1st reaction after Diamond's "diss," fans love her maturity

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye has shared fresh photos on social media following Diamond Appiah's "dissing" audio.

In her caption, Tracey welcomed her followers into the new month of June and prayed for God's protection.

The actress's post and caption were deemed as a subtle reaction to the trending audio and many praised her.

Afia Schwar angrily reacts after Diamond Appiah snitches on her, sends a warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwar had dropped her first reaction following the audio recording of Diamond Appiah snitching on her.

Schwar distanced herself from Diamond and all she said in the audio, saying she was not interested in the nonsense.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh