Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Efia Odo has pleaded with the singer-turned-beauty mogul, Rihanna for an ambassadorial deal

This comes after Rihanna and the other two brands announced yesterday their migration into Africa by starting off with eight countries including Ghana

Serwaa Amihere, Gloria Sarfo, and many other fans are wishing Efia Odo all the best in her appeal and hoping she gets signed by Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin

Ghanaian Actress and Social Media Influencer, Efia Odo has issued a plea to the owner and founder of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Rihanna.

She pleaded with Rihanna to consider her as an ambassador for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

Rihanna and Efia Odo. Photo Source: @rihanna @efiaodo1

Quoting Rihanna's tweet, she issued her public appeal to the beauty mogul saying:

Rihanna sign me upppp I’m ready to be your ambassador!!!!

Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty move to Africa

This comes after Rihanna and two of her companies; Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin announced that they would be opening branches on the African continent.

The singer-turned-beauty mogul, who is currently pregnant with her first child took to Twitter to share the news that her Fenty line of makeup and skincare products will officially become available on the African continent, the world’s second-largest continent and home to more than a billion people.

The countries which the beauty brand would be touching base are Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, in excitement, Rihanna said:

I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica

Fans react to Efia Odo's plea to Rihanna

Fans have expressed diverse opinions about Efia Odo's plea. However, many have wished her all the best and hope she gets signed by the beauty mogul.

anuelkhojo:

"Let’s push a sister to get dis deal ❤️."

trudy_adepa:

"She deserves it."

ann_lipsy_baby:

"She’s fit for the deal❤️."

gracearhinful44:

"Yeeesss speak into existence."

miss_kekelove:

"I hope you get the deal boo!! Rooting for you."

gh_gists:

"She’s definitely getting this deal . She was the first person that came in mind when I saw Riri 's post."

gloriapecku:

"God please change the mindset of Ghanaians to be proud and support their own. Amen."

bigkgirl:

"Yes @fentybeauty please sign her."

efyamena:

"@efia_odo all the way ❤️."

@FelixYaw20:

"May the will of God be done."

amandajissih:

"Go for it girl."

Serwaa_Amihere:

"Yasssssss."

gloriaosarfo:

"It is possible❤."

@JIGGY_SANSARK:

"Ever readyyyyyyyy Full support Efia Odo."

@adjah_ernest:

"You surely going to get it @rihanna let her be your #Ambassador for Gh."

@KeenyIce:

"You’ll be just perfect for it. I pray her team finds you!"

@SulleyAbdullah5:

"Yes @rihanna bring it to Ghana and give the deal to @Efiaodo1 a very well outspoken person ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh