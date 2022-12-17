Rihanna decided to give her followers an early Christmas gift when she shared pictures and videos of her baby boy

The Grammy award-winning singer welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, in May

Social media went up in flames when people caught a glimpse of RiRi's adorable baby boy

Rihanna finally gave her followers the content they had been waiting for. The singer who welcomed her first child - a son with rapper A$AP Rocky had kept her fans in the dark about the name and pics of her bundle of joy.

Rihanna has shared pictures and a video of her son with rapper A$AP Rocky. Image: @badgalriri and Getty Images.

Social media users have patiently waited for the singer to reveal her baby's face, and their prayers have been answered.

According to People, the Rehab singer shared the adorable video of her son on TikTok on Saturday, 17 December. In the video, the celebrity couple, whose name is yet to be announced, can be seen playing with his mom, who can be heard in the background saying:

"You tryna get Mommy's phone?"

Reacting to Rihanna's video that The Shaderoom reposted on Instagram, netizens said Rihanna's baby boy had a striking resemblance to his father, A$AP Rocky.

@dthickqueen said:

"Gonna grow up to be a fine black man ❤️ I can see the cute forehead already .My baby’s baby."

@youngg_taylor commented:

"He look like ASAP!"

@leyaroyalxo noted:

"Same forehead and nose . Literally her twin."

@eskoballa_ wrote:

"He’ll be walking in 3 months lol celeb babies age fast AF."

@a.siatheebaddest added:

"That is Rihanna’s twin those foreheads ."

@kxng_liz_ noted:

"That's really asap son they twins fr."

Rihanna Introduces Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin Products to Ghana

In more entertainment news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Rihanna announced plans to introduce Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Ghana and 7 other African countries.

The American-based beauty mogul and hitmaker said the brands would become available to countries including Botswana, Ghana, Kenya and Namibia starting May 27, 2022.

Thousands of people especially Africans took to social media to commend Rihanna for the move that will establish her as a progressive entrepreneur aside from her musical genius.

