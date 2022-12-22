Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently moved fans with her speech at her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s birthday

A birthday party was organised to mark Ned Nwoko’s 62nd birthday on December 21 and the film star made sure to honour him

While giving her vote of thanks, Regina noted that she is very happy to be Ned Nwoko’s wife among other things

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, got fans talking about her speech at her husband, Ned Nwoko’s 62nd birthday party.

A big party was organised for the billionaire businessman on December 21, 2022, to celebrate his milestone age.

Taking to her Instagram page, Regina shared a video of herself giving a speech at the special occasion.

Ned Nwoko reacts after Regina Daniels threw him a surprise 62nd birthday party. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the clip, the mum of two noted that she was very happy that they could put the party together for her husband whom she described as an icon. Not stopping there, she added that he is a huge inspiration to everyone around him, especially to her even though she is his wife.

The young actress explained that she greatly admires her husband’s way of life and his reasoning and that she is very happy to be his wife.

She said:

“I'm so happy that we can put all this together to celebrate an icon. Prince Ned is a really huge inspiration to everyone of us. I'm his wife but everyday I still admire his ways of life, his reasoning and just everything about him and I must say I am very very happy to be his wife.”

Ned replies

After Regina gave her vote of thanks, her billionaire husband also got on the microphone to show his appreciation to her. Ned Nwoko noted that he is also very happy being her husband and that the birthday party was a very big surprise for him.

He said:

“My wife Regina said that she's happy being my wife. I just want to say I'm also happy being the husband. Everyday she inspires me, I wonder where she gets her strength from, the strength to do her work, the commitment to her work and I am not a birthday person, I have never been so this is the biggest surprise for me.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians gush over sweet video of Regina and Ned Nwoko at his 62nd birthday party

The sweet video of the celebrity couple touched many hearts and they reacted online. Read some of their comments below:

sweezzy1:

"Wow this one touch me "

_kyra___xx:

"Na only you fit motivate me like this ❤️"

jasmine_rajinder:

"Many more years in good health Sir "

an_na_bella11:

"Na only you fit give me relationship adviceI love you so much Gina"

lil_nanya:

"You are doing well"

peculiar_mat_:

"Wow I felt like crying listening to the both of them . It's a blessing."

havenstylsh:

"Chaiii money good oo"

juliet_ekeson:

"Awwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ May God bless your beautiful family❤️"

Regina Daniels pens sweet message on Ned Nwoko's birthday

The actress shared photos of her husband on Instagram and expressed how happy she is to see every side of him.

She continued by praising him over his achievements in life as well as his sense of humour.

Regina then thanked him for being an amazing husband to her and father to their kids.

