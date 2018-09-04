Koforidua Technical University hostel fees and payment instructions
Koforidua Technical University is among the ten technical universities established in each region in Ghana. It is located in the town of Koforidua, in the eastern region. The technical university offers multiple courses at different levels of academic learning. Find out the Koforidua Technical University hostel fees and payment instructions.
Koforidua Technical University is among the leading institutions of higher learning in the eastern region. The institution offers hostel accommodation to students who wish to reside in the university.
Koforidua Technical University hostel fees and payment instructions
Koforidua Technical University (KTU) was established in 1997. Its main objective is to produce skilled, career-focused, and high-level manpower that steers forward Ghana’s industrial growth.
In recent years, there has been a great influx of students that has necessitated the need for more hostels to accommodate them.
KTU fees for accommodation (hostel fees)
KTU campus started with a single block structure and a handful of students in 1997. The institution has grown in respect of student population, programmes, faculties, and infrastructure.
KTU hostels serve Ghanaian and international students. The latter are normally assigned private hostels. Note that only those who book hostel rooms via the KTU student portal are assigned rooms within the hostels situated on campus.
Below is a breakdown of the hostel fees charged by this technical university. The accommodation fee given is for single beds or for one student only.
|Hostel name
|Category
|Location
|Fees
|University’s Hostel (Getfund) (Rent is for two semesters)
|Male & Female
|Right on campus
|6 in a room - GH₵ 1,8004 in a room - GH₵ 2,000
|Contentment(Rent is for two semesters)
|Male & Female
|Behind VC’S Residence, Mile 50, Koforidua
|2 in a room- GH₵1,900 (male)2 in a room- GH₵2,000 (female)Self-contained units1 in a room - GH₵3,000 2 in a room - GH₵2,600/2,400/ 2,300
|Papobi Liberty(Rent is for two semesters)
|Male & Female
|Behind Getfund Hostel
|1 in a room - GH₵2,2002 in a room - GH₵2,0003 in a room - GH₵1,350
|Yasetko (Plantain)(Rent is for two semesters)
|Male & Female
|3 min walk from KTU
|2 in a room - GH₵1,150 (ordinary)2 in a room - GH₵1,350 (with washroom)
|Lords(Rent is for two semesters)
|Male & Female
|Abotanso, behind the School of Engineering
|2 in a room - GH₵1,5003 in a room - GH₵ 1,2004 in a room - From GH₵1,000
|Adehyie(Rent is for two semesters)
|Male & Female
|Behind Getfund Hostel
|1 in a room (big) = GH₵ 2,0001 in a room (small) = GH₵ 1,8002 in a room = GH₵ 1,2503 in a room = GH₵ 1150.00 - 13504 per room = GH₵ 1,050.00 each
|Nhyira(Rent is for two semesters)
|Males only
|Adweso SSNIT near KTU
|Single, self-contained room for 1- GH₵ 3,200Single, self-contained room for 2 - GH₵ 1,800Ordinary rooms 1 in a room - GH₵ 1,700 2 in a room - GH₵ 1,6003 in a room - GH₵ 1,350 4 in a room - GH₵ 1,250
|Sir Joe(Rent is per semester, not for a year)
|Male & Female
|Adweso-Abaaase (Near Stop Over)
|2 in a room (executive) - GH₵ 1,6502 in a room (non-executive) -GH₵ 1,5504 in a room (executive) - GH₵ 1,5004 in a room (non-executive) - GH₵ 1,4506 in a room - GH₵ 1,150
|Elite(Rent is for two semesters)
|Male & Female
|Right on campus
|2 in a room - GH₵ 3,0003 in a room - GH₵ 2,8004 in a room - GH₵ 2,6006 in a room - GH₵ 2,400
|Universal(Rent is for two semesters)
|Male only
|Opposite Aba Ase Restaurant
|1 in a room - GH₵ 1,2002 in a room - GH₵ 1,1003 in a room - GH₵ 900
Payment information
Below are the payment details for the University Hostel (Getfund).
- Pay using your student index number and select ‘Pay as Hostel’ via the shortcode *776*102# or through ADB/ GCB/ UMB/ Fidelity/ Republic banks using the KTU Connect payment platform.
Payments for other hostels (private hostels) are payable to the respective authorities. Note that some private hostels charge a registration fee, while others do not. Generally, private hostels with more facilities, e.g., gym, balconies, ceiling fans, and private washrooms, charge more money.
Koforidua Technical University contact details
If you need to reach the university for more details, use the contact information given below.
- Koforidua Technical University address: Post Office Box KF-981, Koforidua, Eastern Region, Ghana
- Ghana Post GPS: EN-112-3991
- Email address: info@ktu.edu.gh
- Telephone numbers: (+233) 034 229 3005/ (+233) 034 229 0311/ (+233) 0342293705
Where is KTU located?
KTU is located in Koforidua, Eastern Region, Ghana.
Is KTU a public University?
KTU is a public tertiary institution in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
What is the rank of KTU in Ghana?
Koforidua Technical University is ranked 43rd in Ghana and 11311th in the World, according to Edu Rank.
What is the KTU address?
The Post Office Box for Koforidua Technical University is KF-981, Koforidua, Eastern Region, Ghana.
The Koforidua Technical University hostel fees cater for accommodation inside or near the institution. Some hostels have standard facilities, while others have more amenities and services.
