A Ghanaian lady has gone public on her relationship and some of the things that make her happy

In a TikTok video, the lady confessed that she takes delight in spending her boyfriend's money even though she is employed

Social media users who commented on the video shared diverse the lady’s viewpoint

A Ghanaian lady has stirred reactions on social media after she opened up about her love life.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady @fosuheneadutwum revealed that one thing that makes her really happy is knowing that her boyfriend caters for her financial needs and expenses.

According to the lady, although she is gainfully employed, she depends on her boyfriend's money and confessed that she takes delight in spending it.

She concluded by urging guys who are sponsoring their girlfriends financially not to stop.

The pretty lady’s admission has got tongues wagging as many took the comment section to share their views on it.

Some ladies who reacted to the video shared similar experiences whereas others urged ladies to be independent.

At the time of writing the video had raked in over 13,000 likes and 500 comments.

Hamidu Fati Fati

Dat feeling errr

user628981496430akosua

Sisterhood is proud of you my sister so sweet I don’t know why

user827488065084

Ampa o their money is soo sweet

Kingdom Murphylee

when you collect your salary give to your boyfriend and collect his own

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

