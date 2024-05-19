Ghanaian rapper Medikal has revealed one of the biggest mistakes he made during his marriage to Fella Makafui

Medikal revealed he made some decisions out of pure love without thinking about the consequences

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's heartwrenching video trending on X

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has disclosed that he added her ex-wife and his sister-in-law's names to her land title deed out of pure love.

Medikal explained that he made that bold decision so that, in the unforeseeable future, should anything happen to him, his wife and daughter would live comfortably in the house.

Amid their divorce, his ex-wife Fella Makafui and her family have refused to move from the house, claiming that they are co-owners of the property.

Evidence that shows that Fella Makafui's name is on the land title deed

A video of an indenture circulating online shows Fella Makafui and Medikal are co-owners of the land on which he built his mansion.

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's video

@KobbySarkces

Aah MDK nu what dey wrong am u couldn’t use ur own mom or sis name but fella ein sister?? Smh

@KojoWud_

this be why shatta no wan marry

Leo CULU Moh INT Miami

@fawogyimiiko

Yawa so if fela say she Dey want ein land then Medikal for relocate his house

@OHENEEEBEN

Why should you marry in the first place? These ladies are trained by their parents to rob men out of their sweat in marriage

@DifferentlyYou2

Marriage ankasa and girls or women nowadays hmmmm …beneficial reasons

@clark_kobi

Shatta wale should talk to him else things will fall apart oo.

Medikal Painfully Recounts How Fella Makafui Threw Her Engagement Ring Into A Sea In Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Medikal, who explained how his ex-wife misplaced her pricey engagement ring.

Medikal said his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, takes lavish vacations without telling him. Some social media users have left comments on Medikal's viral video on X.

