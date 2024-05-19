Medikal Shares His Biggest Regret After Divorcing Fella: "Her Name Is On My Land Documents"
- Ghanaian rapper Medikal has revealed one of the biggest mistakes he made during his marriage to Fella Makafui
- Medikal revealed he made some decisions out of pure love without thinking about the consequences
- Some social media users have commented on Medikal's heartwrenching video trending on X
Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has disclosed that he added her ex-wife and his sister-in-law's names to her land title deed out of pure love.
Medikal explained that he made that bold decision so that, in the unforeseeable future, should anything happen to him, his wife and daughter would live comfortably in the house.
Amid their divorce, his ex-wife Fella Makafui and her family have refused to move from the house, claiming that they are co-owners of the property.
Watch the video below;
Evidence that shows that Fella Makafui's name is on the land title deed
A video of an indenture circulating online shows Fella Makafui and Medikal are co-owners of the land on which he built his mansion.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Medikal's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
@KobbySarkces
Aah MDK nu what dey wrong am u couldn’t use ur own mom or sis name but fella ein sister?? Smh
@KojoWud_
this be why shatta no wan marry
Leo CULU Moh INT Miami
@fawogyimiiko
Yawa so if fela say she Dey want ein land then Medikal for relocate his house
@OHENEEEBEN
Why should you marry in the first place? These ladies are trained by their parents to rob men out of their sweat in marriage
@DifferentlyYou2
Marriage ankasa and girls or women nowadays hmmmm …beneficial reasons
@clark_kobi
Shatta wale should talk to him else things will fall apart oo.
