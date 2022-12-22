Actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels has shared some new pictures online as she exposed too much flesh

Regina who was in her nightgown said she was not in the mood of doing anything than walk around her house

The actress’ pictures have stirred different imaginations from netizens as many gushed about her flawless skin

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left tongues wagging after she flooded her Instagram page with pictures of her in a nightgown.

The actress who was seen with a bottle of wine said she was only interested in walking around in her nightie.

Regina Daniels shares new pics of her in a nightgown. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: UGC

The mother of two wrote:

“Today I really don’t feel like doing anything but walk around in my nightie, sipping wine from a bottle.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Mixed reactions trail Regina Daniels’ picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

susanchanelbeauty:

"DR NED FAVORITE YOUR SKIN IS DOING THE TALKING ❤️❤️❤️."

mtripkid:

"Chai Ned okonkwo day enjoy sha… fresh meat yummy thing."

abdulyusuf555:

"The wife of a senator dressing arrogantly what will you teach our girls now if your husband is truly elected as the senator Gosh."

_official_t_boss:

"Me being the gate man madam make I snap you throughout today ."

ak.chase20:

"If that old man wake up to this every morning tell me why he no go live long."

mudiaski:

" Hope nah ur Husband snap you or else the snapper or the snappie got come family Meeting to explain to the elders What he saw ."

cobbinahjennifer:

"So this is what NED has been watching nakedly chaii Jesus Christ even pictures mpo niaaaa na room okay."

austinu1e:

"We're exactly did you derived your beauty from."

mdlukman628:

"I'm glad that I lived to see this."

Ned Nwoko rewards Regina Daniels with N10m

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported Regina Daniels had recently moved fans with her speech at her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko’s birthday

A birthday party was organised to mark Ned Nwoko’s 62nd birthday on December 21 and the film star made sure to honour him

While giving her vote of thanks, Regina noted that she is very happy to be Ned Nwoko’s wife among other things

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng