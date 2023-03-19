Kirk Osei, son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has released photos showing off his wardrobe choices

In the pictures, the teen was sporting an expensive watch, matching gold bracelets, and stylish rings

Several online people commented on the pictures, with some praising him in the comments area

Kirk Osei, son of Ghanaian business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has shown off his sense of fashion in recent photos on social media.

Saahene's wardrobe choices

The young fashionista delivered two pictures on his Instagram account on Saturday, March 18. He sported an expensive outfit with accessories to enhance his look.

Osei, famed as Saahene on social media, rocked an expensive wristwatch and matching bracelets. He also wore fashion rings in addition to his wardrobe selections.

Saahene Osei shows off luxury watch and outfit. Photo credit: saaheneosei.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the images to his platform with his thousands of followers, he said: ''Piquing interest.''.

Saahene's message did not directly link to the location or his sartorial choices, but fans quickly commented about his sense of fashion as many gushed over him.

See the photos below:

How fans gushed over Saahene

Afia.mensah posted:

Calm and handsome.

1real_bendrick reacted:

You look good, bro; nice outfit.

Kendisken2 said:

OMG, my crush

Richardmirekumusic commented:

Always on point.

Source: YEN.com.gh