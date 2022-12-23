Ghanaian celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, has been involved in a ghastly.

Nkonkonsa who doubles as the producer for Peace FM's Entertainment Review suffered the near-fatal accident on Wednesday, December 20, 2022.

According to Zionfelix who shared photos on Instagram, Nkonkonsa was returning home after covering the Presec Odade3 Global Presidential Ball held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre.

Blogger Nkonkonsa has survived a nearly-fatal accident Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

The photos shared by Zionfelix showed the car Nkonkonsa was travelling in. It was seriously damaged in the front. The bumper had been ripped after what looked like a head-on collision.

Zionfelix further indicated that despite the seriousness of the accident, Nkonkonsa survived and was alive.

