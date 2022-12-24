Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has successfully held his annual music show dubbed Bhim Concert

Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, successfully held his annual music show dubbed Bhim Concert on Friday, December 23.

The much-publicised show happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The award-winning musician thrilled fans with his new and old popular songs at his 2022 concert. Stonebwoy delivered energetic performances to the delight of the massive crowd at his event.

Videos emerge as Stonebwoy holds Bhim Concert 2022.

Source: Instagram

A-list Ghanaian musicians such as Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, MzVee, Mr Drew, Tiny, Darkovibes, and a host of others were some artistes who performed on the night, Ghanaweb reported.

Stonebwoy also had Jamaican musician Busy Signal and South Africa's Costa Titch present to entertain the famous personalities and fans who attended the 2022 edition of his concert.

YEN.com.gh has spotted videos from the star-studded show, where the two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer Rocky Dawuni and the actress Ama K. Abebrese, were sighted having fun.

Watch the clips below:

Source: YEN.com.gh