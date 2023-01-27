2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Akua GMB has shown her real face without makeup in a new video

The video shows Akua GMB getting through the process of having her face glammed up by her makeup artist

Many social media users have been surprised by the difference between her looks and have expressed mixed reactions

A video of former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly known as Akua GMB, has emerged online leaving many tongues wagging.

The video shows the real face of the 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner in comparison to her glammed.

In the video sighted on the Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, the mother of three is seen proudly showing her before and after makeup looks.

Akua GMB's before and after makeup photo has popped up Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Akua GMB's no-makeup looks

The video starts with Akua GMB seated with her bare face and smiling as the makeup artist began to work on her.

The makeup artist went ahead to apply foundation and other stuff on her face before finally getting into her usually glamorous look.

Notably, the no makeup look also showed her with natural hair while the later glam look had her rocking a very expensive-looking weave-on.

Akua GMB was full of smiles through the process of her being glammed up.

See the video below:

Akua GMB's before and after makeup video stirs mixed reactions

The video of Akua GMB has divided opinions on social media. While some commenters felt her no-makeup looks were not impressive, others thought she still looked good.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted online.

racheal_agyare said:

I always say some of us are beautiful than those called celebrities oooooo but when we see them on and with makeup we thought they’re beautiful paaa but saa na nte saa koraa…. Anyways ‍♀️

mhyxatanga said:

I won’t say anything about her nose

oheneyere9 said:

All these celebrities look very different without makeup and it's normal. There's nothing wrong with peoples natural look. We all know that makeup makes us more pretty and attractive. There's something very beautiful in Akua otherwise out of 100's of girls, she wouldn't have won Ghana most beautiful.

lady___evie said:

But There is nothing wrong with her face o, her eyes just looks tired, and that tells you how much hard work she has been putting in , you are beautiful Akua

mavisoppongwaa said:

What is wrong here I like her b4 more than her after pretty Akua gye wo 2✌

ak_nyc__ said:

Why are people like that what exactly is wrong with this? Makeup is done to enhance beauty so what is it ? Tchew!!

Akua GMB rocks skintight in style

Meanwhile, Akua GMB recently turned heads with never-before-seen photos showing her beauty and fashion sense.

The former beauty queen shared several photos on her Instagram page, where was seen in two different outfits.

Fans of the former wife of Dr Kweku Oteng expressed admiration for her, with many saying she is gorgeous.

