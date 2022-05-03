Akua GMB and her three children with Dr Kwaku Oteng have flown out of Ghana for a vacation abroad

The former beauty queen shared photos with the children at the Kotoka International Airport as they readied to leave for the trip

The photos of Akua and her children have stirred loads of reactions from her followers on Instagram

Former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has shown off her three children in rare family photos.

The photos of the children, the products of her marriage with businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng of Angel and Adonko fame, were shared on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Shared on her Instagram page, the photos showed Akua GMB and her children at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Akua twinned in jeans with her daughter, the youngest of the children. She rocked pair of faded jeans trousers with a faded jeans jacket over a Fendi t-shirt and the girl wore something similar. For the boys, both of them wore sweatpants in different colours.

The first photo had the backs of Akua and her children to the camera as they held each other's hands in a linear way. The second and third photos showed Akua's face with the baby girl also in there.

Posting the photos, Akua's caption indicated that she was travelling abroad with her children.

"Obimanso with my angels. Thank God for traveling mercies ," she said

Akua GMB's followers react to children's photos

The photos of Akua GMB and her children have stirred loads of reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh compiled a few comments below.

mirabelasamoah said:

"Enjoy with ur kids because u deserve more than that superwoman."

official_nanaakua said:

"May God protect u and the family ❤️."

iam_airphya said:

"No matter what happens you’re still our GMB queen❤️❤️."

tamakloemabel said:

"Everything on point la!!…❤️❤️."

iamafia_cuttie said:

"Family vibes ❤️ Agude3 ne ne brothers May God be with you, protect you all and bring you back to us ."

