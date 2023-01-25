Deborah Adablah, the lady who has sued First Atlantic Bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako has been spotted in a new video

The video shows the young lady showing some dance moves while rocking a skimpy cloth and revealing her tattoo and belly button piercing

Adablah's video has stirred unkind reactions from social media users who seem angry with her behaviour

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the lady at the centre of the lawsuit against First Atlantic Bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako, has stirred massive reactions with a dance video.

The video shows the bubbly-looking Adablah showing some fine dance moves while inside a room.

In the video shared on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, the young lady rocked a purple-coloured bra over a pair of short jeans skirt.

Deborah Adablah dances in skimpy outfit

With her short hair dyed in ginger colour, Deborah rocked a pair of sunglasses to match her dress and hair colour.

She joyfully shook her body to Morganah's Energy which played in the background. She raised her leg and made gestures like she was inviting her followers.

Apart from her dance, the skimpy nature of her dress made other things including a tattoo on her right arm noticeable. She also had her belly button piercing glaringly showing.

Deborah Adablah's dance video stirs reactions

The video of Deborah Adablah has got some social media users displeased. While many condemned her, others likened her behaviour to someone who was not serious in life.

heels_affair.gh said:

She’s obviously not correct

ntisim said:

Weapon of mass destruction. Lol

bobbyjay870 said:

"See her forehead like mountain kilimanjaro"

afiadelali said:

"Kyeres3 no class kakra mpo."

melanin_nayah said:

Wei! Do we use this lifestyle to work at a bank

Photos of Deborah Adablah surface online

Meanwhile, photos of Deborah Seyram Adablah have flooded social media since the news of the lawsuit went viral.

When the copy of the lady's suit dropped online, not many people knew what it was all about or the face to put to it but has now been discovered.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show the lady to be a pretty woman who is very bubbly.

