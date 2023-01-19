Winner of the 3rd season of Di Asa PM Reigns has dropped stunning photos on her 28th birthday

In honour of her special day on January 19, 2023, she slayed in kente cloth and gold jewellery to represent the Asante culture

Many of her ardent fans and followers have celebrated the plus-size queen as they shower her with birthday wishes and prayers

Di Asa Season 3 Winner Precious Agyeiwaa Mensah who is known in showbiz as PM Reigns, turned a year older as she was dressed in a regal outfit.

To mark her 28th birthday on January 19, 2023, she shared adorable photos rocking a traditional outfit which is usually worn by Ashanti queen mothers in the royal family and ladies in cultural groups.

Her hair was covered in a black mesh and secured with a gold headpiece which was worn around her head.

She was drenched in gold ornaments and jewellery from head to toe. Lovely gold pieces were worn around her arms, wrists, neck and legs.

Her makeup was done to perfection as it highlighted her facial features beautifully.

Below are photos of the gorgeous PM Reigns to mark her 28th birthday.

Many netizens continue to rain blessings on her as she turned a year older

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday to you darling, more blessings from above ❤❤❤

lovinbig2 commented:

Happy Birthday Beautiful . Enjoy it.

amanda.williams.9843490 said:

May your new age be blessed pretty

eunice.mensimah remarked:

Happy birthday, dear. Wish you all the best in this new phase

griffestore29 said:

Wow looking good compliments. My preferite woman on istagram

Many of her fervent fans and followers have celebrated her as they wish her a happy birthday while bestowing blessings from God upon her life.

