Reggae dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior has waded into the ongoing beef between Sarkodie and Samini

Shatta Wale in a Facebook live video took on the rapper for disrespecting ‘his father’

This comes after Samini called out Sarkodie and described him as fake and disrespectful

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has descended heavily on Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

This comes after a reggae dancehall artiste, Samini accused the rapper of being 'fake and disrespectful’ for consistently ignoring his WhatsApp messages.

Shatta Wale Chides Sarkodie For Forgetting Impact Samini Had On Him

The lamentations of Samini have irked Shatta Wale who has chided Sarkodie for forgetting the impact ‘his father’ Samini had on his career now that he is famous.

Shatta Wale Jumps To Defense Of Samini Despite Beefing Him Years Ago

Shatta Wale in a Facebook Live session said Samini will forever remain Sarkodie's icon and legend no matter the rapper's current achievements in the music space.

"How can Samini and Sarkodie be fighting? Samini and Sarkodie shouldn't be fighting but ask yourself why? Right now Sarkodie feels like he has the people so he has forgotten about Samini. Hey Sarkodie, Samini be your father, forever and ever. Hey Sarkodie, Samini be your legend, icon, superstar forever and ever.”

Despite beefing Samini for years, Shatta Wale said he gives the dancehall artiste the greatest of respects.

Netizens have been taken aback by Shatta Wale’s admonishment, some of the comments have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

