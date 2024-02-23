Singer Omah Lay and a fan’s girlfriend have ruled conversations on X since his just-ended UK concert

The Nigerian musician and the lady were captured as they danced romantically like lovers on stage

A new video of the said lady flaunting her face with no beauty-enhancing product has prompted varied opinions

Nigerian musician Omah Lay and a fan’s girlfriend caused a stir on social media when the two were captured on stage during his concert in London, UK.

The artiste was filmed while dancing intimately with the lady on stage during his performance, sparking a buzz online.

Video of lady Omah Lay rocked on stage during his concert in UK causes buzz. Photo credit: omah_lay/@the_marcoli_boy (X).

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay and the lady, said to be the girlfriend of a Ghanaian man, have ruled the trends on social media since his music event on Tuesday, February 20.

The video that got them widespread attention was captured when Omah Lay invited his fan’s girlfriend to dance with him on stage.

The lady and her man had attended the concert to entertain themselves and bond as a couple, but Omah Lay pulled the lady onto the stage to grind her, prompting intense excitement from the audience.

A new video of the lady, identified as Jess (Fafa), showing her look without makeup has garnered reactions from people.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video of Jess

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments below.

@ZarenSoul indicated:

She look like Ayra star too o.

@Lovefanis gushed:

Fine face.

@Ogbenta said:

Una go soon turn her to celebrity now.

@MalcomEhx commented:

She’s pretty but looks very forward and thot-ish; number one is lip gloss. How did the guy miss this? Her vibe just screams streets. These are girls you just smash and keep it moving, not relationship material.

Stonebwoy performs in Guyana

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, seized a remarkable opportunity to showcase his musical prowess on a grand stage in Guyana.

This was thanks to the legendary reggae band Morgan Heritage. The event got lively as Stonebwoy took centre stage, delivering an unforgettable performance that left the audience in awe.

In a spectacular display of talent and passion, Stonebwoy took to the stage with an energy that moved his audience. The crowd, numbering in the thousands, was treated to a sensational show with them on their feet and cheering.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh