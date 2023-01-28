Popular internet sensation, Ayisha Modi, has taken a swipe at Samini for playing the victim in his feud with Sarkodie

According to Ayisha Modi, Samini is also known for ignoring the messages of his fellow artistes when he agrees to work on projects with them

Her statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians urge her to choose peace rather than violence

A staunch Stonebwoy fan, Ayisha Modi, has lashed out at reggae/dancehall artiste, Samini, for also being culpable for ignoring his fellow artistes.

Samini (left), Ayisha Modi (middle) and Sarkodie (right) in photos. Photo Source: @samini_dagaati @she_loves_stonebwoy @sarkodie

Her assertions come after Samini called out Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, on Twitter for allegedly snubbing artistes after the rapper had agreed to record a verse for their songs.

This sparked a public debate which saw other artistes take to social media to share their experiences with working with Sarkodie.

However, in Ayisha Modi's statement, she hinted that 'Iskoki' hitmaker, Samini, is also known to ignore messages from his fellow musicians who need his help recording a verse.

She called out to Samini and urged him not to play the victim and to own up and not cry over this issue on social media.

She Loves Stonebwoy, as Ayisha Modi, is affectionately called, noted that even if Samini cries about the situation, Sarkodie is still making it big in the music industry.

She cited Sarkodie's feature with the legendary Bob Marley as one of the biggest achievements of his career, hinting that Samini could not boast of a similar achievement.

Some Ghanaians have reacted to Ayisha Modi's comments as they tell her not to add fuel to fire

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have reacted to her comments as they urge her to choose peace over violence and not to involve herself in the ongoing feud between Sarkodie and Samini.

mrfox5596 commented:

Auntie auntie auntie…please you don’t need to comment on everything. Thank you

securenation_ remarked:

Last Vawulence we the beef headquarters are not happy at all but we have nothing to say we wish you well

nanamadeinchinagh said:

So you mean sey ibi karma dey eat Samini up like that

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 stated:

This must be your last vawulence

da_vigilante said:

It’s amazing how Sark hurts a lot of artists with blue ticks... ah.. I thought these artists were some hard guys oooo.. not knowing them be soft pass

millicentakotoa said:

Nana Hemaa please leave Sarkodie alone wai

tednewsgh commented:

Peace is an ewe name

Medikal calls out Ayisha Modi over Sarkodie and Bob Marley collab in funny video

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal has called out Ayisha Modi for making comments regarding Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his collaboration with deceased legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley.

According to Ayisha Modi, Sarkodie was not befitting to be featured on a song with Bob Marley and with 'Stir It Up' being a classic song, she noted that someone else should have taken Sarkodie's spot.

Medikal's fake American accent coupled with his statement has gotten many Ghanaians laughing hard at the video.

