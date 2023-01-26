Yaa Pono has thrown shade at Sarkodie in a recently released song titled Yard, referencing the rapper's feature on Bob Marley's Stir It Up remake

Yaa Pono made a mockery of the collaboration, saying the rapper was featured by the dead

The tune caused a massive stir on social media as folks were divided on the matter, with some condemning Pono, while others were excited at the idea of a lyrical feud between the pair

Ghanaian rapper, Kojo Ansah Asare, popularly known as Yaa Pono, fired shots at fellow rapper Sarkodie in a song titled Yard.

Yaa Pono Throws Shots At Sarkodie Photo Source: Yaa Pono on Facebook, Sarkodie on Twitter

Yaa Pono has been in the trends for hours after fans dissected and pointed out some references he made in the song.

The most notable lyric was a reference made by Pono, believed to be aimed at Sarkodie. He sarcastically asked, "Since when did we feature the dead?"

The statement was targeted at Sarkodie's recent collaboration with the late Bob Marley. Yaa Pono is the latest musician to mock the collaboration.

Sarkodie was featured on Bob Marley and The Wailers' Stir It Up remake, and according to the rapper, he was invited by the late reggae legend's family to lay a verse on the tune.

Yaa Pono's Yard has sparked reactions on social media, with some folks condemning him, saying he was desperate for attention.

Yaa Pono Causes Stir

OswaldOduro commented:

the dead he is talking about legacy is still bigger than his entire career, what he dey talk about…u no get shame to say this? smh

realwaec001 reacted =:

Yaa Pono bi Jon herrr... Because he's not relevant anymore he wanna be the talking of the town by dissing Sarkodie with KG12008 rap to Chase clout ! Aww Wee mu Prez u no force

CardiB_59 was not pleased:

When Sark said, "s3 wo career no ada aa ab3 ma na sore" ebi true vybez oo.. Yaa Pono wan make sark wake his career upHe come drop a diss song.

Shatta Wale Praises Sarkodie's Feature With Bob Marley

In another story, Shatta Wale has praised Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley and has pleaded with Ghanaians to show him support.

The dancehall musician was interviewed on Luv FM in Kumasi and said Sarkodie's project with the legendary reggae musician deserved praise.

Sarkodie was featured on a new rendition of Bob Marley and The Wailers' Stir It Up, which is set to be released on Friday, 20th January 2023.

