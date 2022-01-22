Michy has dropped a cryptic message after her baby daddy and ex-lover Shatta Wale was seen in a video with another lady

According to her, she was craving for Kenkey with "tiny fish and rotten pepper" and said that was her current mood

Shatta Wale is in the trends after he was seen in a video spending quality time with a pretty woman

Former girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known in entertainment circles as Michy, has dropped a cryptic message hours after a video of her ex trended online.

Michy, took to her Snapchat page to indicate that she was craving for a local dish and that it was her current mood.

Her social media post came hours after her ex-lover and dancehall artiste SHatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., was seen in a lovey-dovey video with another lady.

The actress and burgeoning singer's post on Snapchat read:

"Why am I craving mfanstiman kenkey, tiny fish and rotten pepper?" and added an emoji that had the inscription "current mood"

Her post has been taken by many on social media to mean a jab following her ex-lover and baby daddy's current relationship status.

Relationship history

Michy and Shatta Wale had been together for over a decade and she was with the singer when he rebranded from the stage name Bandana to his current showbiz name and stature.

The duo, even though had a son together, had a number of issues in their relationship which led to a permanent separation.

Michy's relationship status ever since she left Shatta Wale's home is still unknown.

Source: YEN.com.gh