Sarkodie has finally responded to some criticisms levelled against him by reggae/dancehall legend Samini in multiple tweets

Speaking at Accra-based radio station Hitz FM on Tuesday, 24th January 2023, Sarkodie apologized to Samini for the inconvenience caused him and said it was nothing personal

Samini, on 23rd January 2023, went on a long rant on Twitter and threw shade at Sarkodie as he accused him of ignoring his collaboration requests on multiple occasions

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has finally addressed some accusations levelled against him by Samini Dagaati.

Sarkodie and Samini beef each other. Photo Source: Samini Dagaati, Sarkodie

Sarkodie was interviewed by Hitz FM's Andy Dosty and he brought up some comments Samini made about Sarkodie in multiple tweets on 23rd January 2023.

On Monday evening, Samini went on a long rant and accused Sarkodie of intentionally ignoring his messages and phone calls and failing to do a verse for his project as he promised.

According to Samini, he sent Sarkodie three different songs to put his vocals on but he never heard from the rapper. He added that Sarkodie left him on read when he sent him text messages.

While speaking to Andy Dosty, Sarkodie tried to evade questions regarding the accusations, but the persistent radio host managed to get him to open up.

Sarkodie said that if that was how Samini felt, then he was sorry and pointed out that he treats things differently than most people.

Some peeps felt Sarkodie was being political with his answer whiles others felt he was just approaching it in a mature way.

Folks React To Sarkodie's Response To Samini

Faithful Kwame Bee sided with Sarkodie:

I thought he spoke very maturely. I would imagine there’s pressure on him sometimes, he may not be right all the time but let’s cut him some slack.

Israel Edem Komla Gabienu wrote:

He told us sometime ago that "he doesn't even answer calls from his mother". Anaa you have forgotten.

u see say Sark e eye die? reacted:

Edem Yaa Pono Opanka Kwaw Kese Waddle all complain about this same character meanwhile this are the same people who pushed u small small.

