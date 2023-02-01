Versatile Ghanaian actress and tv host, Michy, has flaunted her envious skin and curves with a post on her social media account

She was spotted looking ravishing in the picture as she showed off her beautiful, tanned skin in a revealing swimwear while posing on the edge of a pool

Ghanaians have drooled over the hot picture she shared as they admire how gorgeous she looked

Host of Movement Showbiz on Movement TV, Michy, has flaunted her voluptuous figure in a picture she shared on social media.

Michy's rocks two-piece swimwear in spicy photo

In the gorgeous pictures which she posted on her verified Instagram page, she was spotted flaunting her fine legs in a two-piece attire which is usually worn to beaches or to the poolside.

It was a multicoloured high waist pant which she paired with a deep yellow bra to compliment her skin tone.

Even though she showed a lot of skin in the picture, Michy still wanted to cover up as she topped her entire look with a yellow see-through kimono.

Meanwhile, Michy attributed her stunning looks to products from a reputable brand she has been marketing for, which is RTV Empire.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

Flat tummy goals

Ghanaians gush over Michy's poolside photo slaying in a two-piece swimwear

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have drooled over her swimwear picture as they shower her with heart and love emojis signifying their admiration for how gorgeous she looked.

