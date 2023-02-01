Author of 'A Toast To Life' Juliet Ibrahim has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in an enticing outfit

Dressed in a red bra, a black bra and a black mesh wrapper, she took to her social media page to share the picture

Ghanaians and her friends from across the African continent have hailed how stunning she looked in the picture

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has flaunted her admirable voluptuous figure in a revealing outfit on her social media page.

Juliet Ibrahim glows in black. Photo Source: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Description of Juliet Ibrahim's spicy picture

She was dressed in a red swimwear bra that had strings on the corners of the A-shaped section such that she could stir it around her neck and style it around her waistline.

For the bottom, it was a pair of black high-waist pants that hugged her waist. She covered her bottom section with a black mesh wrapper.

The photo can be spotted on her Instagram page, @julietibrahim.

Reactions from Ghanaians as they spot Juliet Ibrahim slaying in swimwear

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have shown their love for the talented actress as she flaunts envious curves on her verified social media page.

thechomzy said:

I have seen beauty today

ssoniaibrahim stated:

Pepper me

lemon_kings_ent remarked:

E dey happen to anyone real cap stay pretty

shazzling remarked:

My face mask is bedazzled

bluemascara.fx commented:

Tension us o

lalah_1205 said:

Awwww, baby!! Awww, Lord baaabbyyy good lord now I know y u had to look back at this creation cos I see it's so beautiful.

lynnetterubymitchell2022 commented:

Somebody just turned up the temperature …

abass.olufemi remarked:

My forever crush is so spotless

fateh.gue said:

I search black wife nowwww

