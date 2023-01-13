Host of the entertainment show Movement Showbiz, Michy, has released a throwback photo of herself in Junior High School (JHS)

Dressed in a brown top and black trousers, Michy was spotted standing in the middle of two young men from her JHS days

The photo has sparked massive reactions on social media as many netizens become fashion and beauty critics

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Michy, has shared an old photo of when she was in Junior High School (JHS) and this has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Michy's recent photo is on the left and a JHS photo is on the right. Photo Source: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Standing in between two young men, Michy was dressed in a brown short-sleeved top that had handkerchief-shaped ends. She paired the top with a pair of black jeans trousers.

The belt she wore in the photo which was a trend back in the day caught the attention of many netizens as they talked about Michy's fashion sense in high school.

Smizing in the photo, the host of Movement TV's Movement Showbiz rocked a permed hairstyle as she had no makeup on.

Reactions as Michy drops gorgeous high school photo

eddiewatsonjr said:

Dope from way back

kwajo_vice commented:

But the guy with the black t-shirt has really got a nice t-shirt that can even be used for these modern days

abianamusic remarked:

Eish fleshhhhhhhhhh

37fury said:

The belt

akosuaa20 remarked:

Labone SDA. You were in the same class as my sister. You have always been a beautiful girl

delhayes30 commented:

Lol, Dzidzor is a childhood friend from Burma Camp omg www haven’t seen him in so many years. Hope he’s doing well x

moda_st.patrick said:

So where are these 2 guys now?

ladyshezzle commented:

You are really a beautiful woman ❤️

nhanaamalavish said:

Beauty from childhood wow

shatta_tina stated:

This your beauty de3 since day one ❤️❤️

Meanwhile, many netizens continue to drool over Michy's photo from her high school days as they admire how gorgeous she looked in her youthful era.

Source: YEN.com.gh