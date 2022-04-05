Medikal has reacted amid the agenda by some people to compare Shatta Wale with rapper Black Sherif

He says that agenda would not stop him from declaring his love and support for the humble Black Sherif

Medikal is known to be a very close friend of Shatta Wale, and people might expect that he would take sides with him

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has shown massive love and support to Black Sherif amid the agenda to compare him with Shatta Wale.

Many social media users, particularly fans of Black Sherif, have declared that he is more talented and making waves than Shatta Wale ever made in his career.

This agenda has not gone down well with Shatta Wale and he has reacted angrily at it with stern warnings.

A collage of Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Black Sherif. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @blacksherif_ @amgmedikal/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, the heat of all this, Medikal has said the agenda to compare Shatta Wale with Black Sherif won’t stop him from showing his support to Black Sherif.

Medikal revealed that Black Sherif has helped him in many ways, adding that for his humility, he loves Black Sherif.

He wrote:

Your agenda no go change the genuine love I have for Blacko ! Nigga showed me love countless times and his humbleness is impeccable. Shine on champ! The world is yet to feel more of your antidote.Keep travelling

Medikal’s tweet gets mixed reactions

Medikal’s comments had triggered mixed reactions from social media users who have commented on it.

Ghana Jesus, for instance, backed Medikal:

Concra took a quick swipe at Medikal:

Mr. Wallet commented that Medikal was doing well until he started following someone:

Albert also had his own comment:

6 lack also advised Medikal to do good songs:

Tema Millionnaire also said it is wrong for people to compare Blacko with Shatta Wale:

Shatta Wale Reacts As Fans Compare Him Black Sherif; Says “Your Moda, Your Moda” In Video

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has reacted as fans have compared him with Black Sherif.

He warned that he is a “dead end” because he can not be compared to anyone else in the industry.

According to Shatta Wale, he is a “horror” and that any musician who is being compared with him should be wary of him.

