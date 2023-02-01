An African-American woman got tongues wagging on social media when she shared a video of her plush residence in Ghana

She stated that it was a tradition for her to spend the first month of every year in Ghana, which intrigued many

Several netizens were impressed by the opulence on display and took to the comments to share their thoughts

An African-American woman with the TikTok handle @flawsofcouture caused an online stir when she shared a video showing her luxury residence in Ghana. She confessed that it was a ritual for her to spend the first month of each year in Ghana before returning to her home country.

An African-American woman flaunts her luxury apartment in Ghana. Photo credit: @flawofcouture

She explained that her luxury suite was located in the prime, highly sought-after Airport Residential Area in Accra. She flaunted various features of the apartment such as the fully-stocked wardrobes, bedroom, living area, kitchen, bathroom, balcony and others.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the African-American woman's video

Several netizens were impressed by what they saw in the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Tiffany BD asked:

I was thinking of booking The Lennox for my trip in May. Would you recommend this location for a first-time visit to Accra?

Nana Kissi510 commented:

Real estate in Ghana is only priced for diasporans, sadly. $2800 is more than the annual salary of the average Ghanaian.

Rumi said:

Love how you took the time to explain everything

Simone remarked:

This is so awesome Sasha! Ghana suits you so well, I hope you’re doing amazing. Miss you! ✨

