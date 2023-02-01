Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has sent a lovely Valentine's Day gift to his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu

The Asantehene's gift to his wife was presented by a group of stars including Obour, Ras Nene, and Matilda Asare

Photos and a video from the brief presentation ceremony have emerged online, showing lovely scenes with Lady Julia full of smiles

Lady Julia Osei, the wife oAsantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had a memorable Valentine's Day celebration. Even before February 14, she received a fine present from her husband.

The gift presentation to Lady Julia was memorable because some Ghanaian celebrities delivered it.

Bice Osei Kuffour, former MUISGA president and the current MD of Ghana Post Company Limited, led the team of stars to present Asantehene's gift to his wife. Among the dignitaries were Kumawood actor and skit maker Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, actress Matilda Asare, and Shiifo.

Source: Facebook

Photos shared on the official Facebook page of the Manhyia Palace showed the team wearing uniforms like delivery workers of Ghana Post.

They held a rose flower, a large painting, and a box with undisclosed presents to be given to Lady Julia. She was full of smiles after receiving the items from Oboura and the team.

See the photos below:

Video of Ras Nene, Matilda Asare and Shiifo at Manhyia

Later, Matilda Asare shared a video of her colleagues arriving at the Manhyia Palace to do the presentation.

Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III marks 6th anniversary of her coronation with Otumfuo's wife

Meanwhile, the queen of the Asante Kingdom recently marked the sixth anniversary of her enstoolment in the company of royalty at the Manhyia Palace.

Photos of the event showed the celebration was a modest one. However, it carried a lot of significance as it was done in line with Asante customs.

Netizens reacted to the post by congratulating Nana Konadu Yiadom III on her reign as the queen of the great Kingdom.

