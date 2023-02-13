Osei Kwame Despite and the East Legon Executives were present at the launch of their colleague's spa and fitness centre

The business mogul who caught the attention of many with his Bugatti came along with his brother and business partner, Dr Ofori Sarpong

The executives used the opportunity to work out and exercise, an activity they have been known to be interested in

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Osei Kwame Despite, Ghanaian businessman and CEO of the Despite Group of Companies, is known for his interest in fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

The business mogul was seen in his Bugatti with his business partner, Dr Ofori Sarpong, at the launch of the soothing chill spa at Achimota.

After a tour of the facility, the guests wasted no time getting started on their workout routine. They were seen hitting the weights and running on the treadmill. He was accompanied by some of the other executives, who also took the opportunity to break a sweat and burn off some calories.

Osei Kwame Despite and East Legon executives at the opening of a spa and fitness centre Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Osei Kwame Despite is often seen working out in his free time with the members of the east Legon executives and has dedicated parts of his life to fitness and exercise even in his busy schedule.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The gym and spa, owned by fellow business colleagues Nana Kobo, Eddie Nash and Prince Osei Bonsu, is a state-of-the-art facility with various services and equipment for a complete workout. The event was attended by several other East Legon executives who also share a passion for fitness and wellness.

Watch the video of Osei Kwame Despite

Ghanaians react to video of Despite and friends working out

tobido_steve commented:

Ashawo nti nkukorafo) Nyinaa 3k) gym

nanadesbo commented:

We need some in Takoradi

nanadesbo commented:

We some in y

Osei Kwame Despite and friends litter the street of Accra with expensive cars

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, CEO of Despite Media Osei Kwame 'Despite' celebrated his 61st birthday in a grand style on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The business mogul travelled with his friends to Peduase and Mampong-Akuapem for some activities as part of his birthday celebration. Videos showed Despite and friends converging at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's house and moving a G-Wagon convoy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh