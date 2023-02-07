The queen of the Asante Kingdom has marked the sixth anniversary of her enstoolment in the company of royalty at the Manhyia Palace

Photos of the event showed the celebration was a modest one, however, it carried a lot of significance as it was done in line with Asante customs

Netizens reacted to the post by congratulating Nana Konadu Yiadom III on her reign as the queen of the great Kingdom

Goodwill messages have thronged in for the Queen of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, as she celebrated the sixth anniversary of her enstoolment.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UTV, captured the Asantehemaa looking radiant and beaming with smiles as she celebrated the anniversary in the company of other queen mothers.

Nana Konadu Yiadom celebrated six years as Asantehemaa at Manhyia Photo credit: Manhyia Palace/Facebook

The wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, also joined the 14th queen of the Asante Kingdom to cut a cake to mark the occasion.

At the time of writing the report, the post by UTV had raked in over 1000 likes and 33 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Asantehemaa

Netizens who took to the comment section congratulated the revered queen mother whereas others wished her a long life.

William Yeboah:

Happy birthday Queen mother wish you long life enjoy your fruitful Queen

Charles Konadu-yiadom:

Congratulations ! May you live long full of strength in JESUS MIGHTIEST Name AMEN.

Marklee Nana Yeboah:

Happy anniversary to you my Queen,nana hemaa wo nkwa so, piaaaaaaw

Adom Nti:

Congrats to her

Faustina Lartey:

Wow queen mother the 111 of the Ashanti kingdom, long live grandmum

