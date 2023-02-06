Christian Atsu has been reported missing after news of a massive earthquake took over some parts of Turkey resulting in the deaths of many with others yet to found

Meanwhile videos of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United Winger jubilating with his teammates after a heated game have surfaced online

Many prayers are pouring in for the 31-year-old footballer as reactions from his last minute goal the night before pour in

Black Stars Winger Christian Atsu has been reported missing after a massive earthquake hit Turkey on night of Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Christian Atsu and his teammates during a game. Photo Source: @beINSPORTS_TR

After the news took over the internet by storm, with his name trending number one on Twitter, videos of his final goal that led his team, Hatayspor, to be victorious in their match against, Kasimpasa have surfaced online.

The game took place at the Hatay Stadyumu stadium, Hatay city, Turkey at 13:00 UTC which was 1pm GMT. The earthquake occurred at 4:17am (01:17am GMT), with its epicentre in Kahramanmaras in Gaziantep province.

After being subbed in the 82nd minute of the game, Christian Atsu led his team to victory with a last-minute goal which led to 1-0 win against Kasimpasa.

Video of Christian Atsu's teammates and official of Hatayspor throwing him in the air after a victorious game.

Video of Christian Atsu's goal between his team Hatayspor and Kasimpasa.

Turkish football fans and Ghanaians react to unfortunate news as videos from last night's goal pop up

Meanwhile, many prayers are pouring in for the young Ghanaian winger as videos of his epic goal the night before having surfaced on the internet.

@babycrayzcmmndr said:

Life is weird. You scored last night and now you're under the rubble. I hope we get the news safely

@mvtt3zo remarked:

The guy scored less than 24 hours ago and he's missing, it's terrifying

@d__teoman stated:

Life really hangs by a thread

@YusufDnbs stated:

THIS WILL NOT BE YOUR LAST GOAL

Christian Atsu has been allegedly been trapped under rubble after earthquake hit Turkey

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana Black Stars Winger Christian Atsu has been trapped under severe rubble.

This occurred after a massive earthquake hit Turkey on the night of Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United star is said to be among the many victims trapped under the rubble.

