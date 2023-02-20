Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has spoken about the passing of his colleague and friend Christian Atsu

Wakaso, in an interview on Peace FM, revealed that he had a conversation with Atsu on Sunday, February 5, 2023

Their conversation, which was just a few hours before the earthquake which killed Atsu, was about the deceased's goal in his last match

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has recounted his last conversation with his late Black Stars colleague Christian Atsu before his passing.

Atsu died in Turkey after a devastating earthquake struck parts of the country on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was declared dead on February 18 after his body was retrieved from the rubble.

Wakaso, a close friend of Atsu, spoke to Peace FM about the sad demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle star.

Christian Atsu and Mubarak Wakaso were like brothers Photo source: @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

Wakaso spoke with Atsu hours before the earthquake

In the interview, Wakaso revealed that he had a telephone conversation with Atsu on Sunday evening after the latter's last game.

Atsu played in Hataysport's game against Kasimpasa and scored the only goal with the last kick of the match.

According to Wakaso, he called Atsu immediately after the winger shared videos of the goal on social media.

In their conversation, he added, he teased Atsu that he was making noise on social media because he scored a 'not so special goal.'.

"I told him to stop making noise over that 'allo' goal and he laughed over it. We talked for a while before he told me he was going to call back. That callback would have taken two to three days to happen but the unfortunate thing happened the next day," he said.

Listen to Wakaso's interview about Atsu below:

Atsu's twin sister breaks down & moves away from his casket; video of sad moment

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu's mortal remains arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Turkey on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overcome by her emotions and had to leave the tarmac sobbing.

Videos of the sad moment of Atsupie have emerged online, stirring sadness among Ghanaians on social media.

Kudus honours Atsu with a superb goal for Ajax, video warms hearts

Earlier, Mohammed Kudus had celebrated his late Black Stars colleague after scoring for Ajax on Sunday.

Kudus, who scored a superb free kick in Ajax's 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam dedicated his goal to Atsu by revealing a message under his jersey.

His gesture came just about 24 hours after the Hatayspor midfielder was found dead under the rubble of the Turkey earthquake.

Source: YEN.com.gh