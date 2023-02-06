Reports trickling in say Ghana Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has been trapped under huge rubble after a massive earthquake hit Turkey on the night of Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United star is said to be among the many victims trapped under the rubble.

Source: UGC.

Turkish Sports journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, tweeted on Monday morning that Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut is also trapped.

"Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names." the tweet in Turkish translates in English.

Atsu currently plays for Hatayspor Sporting.

Hours before the incident, Atsu scored the winning goal for his Turkish team against opponents, Kasimpasa.

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah expressed his condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey in a tweet on Monday.

"I stand with the people of Turkey in this difficult time. My condolences to the people who lost family and friends yesterday," he tweeted.

YEN.com.gh is monitoring the reports and will update you with more information soon.

