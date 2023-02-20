A video of how Christian Atsu celebrated with his teammates after their heated game on Sunday, February 5, 2023, has surfaced online

In the video, the Hatayspor players were spotted cheering Atsu on as they raised him in the air and held onto his

The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired how happy he looked in his last hours

A video of Christian Atsu celebrating with his Hatayspor teammates which was recorded moments before the earthquake struck Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023, has surfaced online.

The video was taken in the dressing room after the victory night between Hatayspor and Kasimpasa. The heated game ended in Christian Atsu scoring a free kick which was a last-minute goal for his team.

In the video, Atsu's teammates were captured cheering him on and chanting his name. Another aspect of the video also showed Atsu displaying incredible dance moves.

Watch the video of Atsu jubilating with his teammates.

Reactions as Ghanaians and football fans admire how excited Atsu was in the video

@Stephen_wilz said:

Not knowing that was his last goal, the last free kick of the football and his last moment on earth. Thank God it wasn’t a sorrowful moment, but it was fun for him. Till we meet again

@graceyafful stated:

He was so excited that he had to cancel his flight. Awww. At least he died a happy soul

@amyaa_baby commented:

That made him cancelled his flight to see his family in England and boom hmm

@M_Crony remarked:

All this led to the cancellation of his flight. He was happy at the end.

@TonyTara11 said:

That's why he decided to stay . They showed him love. Little did he know ️

Source: YEN.com.gh