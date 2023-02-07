Blakk Rasta criticised Sarkodie for his feature with legendary reggae artiste, Bob Marley, and has been receiving some backlash recently

Nana Aba Anamoah reacted to the comment from Blakk Rast, lambasting him and referring to him as a jealous and bitter person

Her reason was that Blakk Rasta wished he was in Sarkodie's position for a feature with Bob Marley. The artiste replied Nana Aba Anamoah

Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta has been called out by the media personality Nana Aba Anamoah for some comments he made about Sarkodies's feature on 'stir it up' by Bob Marley.

According to Blakk Rasta, the families of the late Bob Marley should not have allowed this feature to happen because it is disrespect the legacy of Bob Marley.

The comment which received opinions and replies from netizens and celebrities was deemed by many as inappropriate and hateful.

Nana Aba Anamoah after reacting to the comment from Blakk Rasta has received a reply from the radio host. He has dared her to meet with him one-on-one and discuss this matter in person.

He stands by his comment and does not regret it. He further suggested that she invites him over if she wishes because he is ready to school her about the issue.

Netizens react to Blakk Rasta's reply to Nana Aba

iam_efuah commented:

This man ankasa doesn’t have any serious thing doing like wt is this tswww‍♀️he should go and sleep someway

mr.acheampong._ commented:

he ain’t got nothing to do than hype himself with this commenting on people’s work...

nice_yawson commented:

You way dey feature Chinese choir for music, dey talk about bob marley and reggae ??funny country

ohenebadaniels commented:

This black rasta has never made sense ever since I started listening to him

nanayaw_sniper commented:

Just one collaboration, Yaa Pono has dissed , Samini has dragged him n now Blakk Rasta is trying to put his name into the mud

Nana Aba Anamoah blasts Black Rasta for criticizing Sarkodie

