Nana Aba Anamoah has hit back at Blakk Rasta after he made some negative statements about Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' remix.

According to Nana Aba, the comments come from a place of jealousy since Blakk Rasta has been snubbed of a feature Sarkodie

In the background story, Efya also lashed out at Blakk Rasta for similar remarks he made as they both trended online

General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has lashed out at reggae musician Blakk Rasta for poor remarks he made concerning Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' remix.

This comes at the back of Blakk Rasta calling out Bob Marley's children and his team for desecrating Bob Marley's music and legacy by featuring other artistes to maremixesmix of his classic songs even after his passing.

According to Blakk Rasta, Bob Marley would not have allowed such a feature with Ghana's rapper Sarkodie to even happen.

Responding to Blakk Rasta on Twitter, Nana Aba Anamoah hinted that Blakk Rasta is not the only person who hails and respects Bob Marley.

She noted that he is not wiser than any of the members of his team and making comments like that makes him inebriated.

Nana Aba Anamoah further explained to him that Sarkodie was featured on the song because he is superb and that is something Blakk Rasta would have to deal with.

In jest, Nana Aba Anamoah noted that the remarks Blakk Rasta made came from a place of jealousy and pain. She hinted that the musician wanted a feature with Sarkodie which did not become a reality.

Efya lashes out at Blakk Rasta over Sarkodie Bob Marley collaboration

YEN.com.gh in a related story, reported that Efya and Blakk Rasta were in the trends after the former reacted to negative remarks the latter made about the collaboration between Sarkodie and Bob Marley.

According to Efya, Blakk Rasta's harsh comments on the 'Stir It Up' remix were unnecessary and inexcusable.

She urged Ghanaian artistes to embrace and support each other in crucial times like this when Sarkodie is receiving backlash from other celebrities and critics.

