The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel says the only secular musician he listens to is Mzbel

Prophet Nigel Gaisie added that he’ll listen to her songs till the second coming of Jesus

The revered man of God made this known in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel has endorsed the songs of secular musician Mzbel.

According to the revered man of God, the songs of Mzbel are timeless and evergreen hence he never gets tired of listening to them.

L-R: Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Mzbel Image Credit: @ngaisie @GoddessMzbeL

Mzbel and Nigel Gaisie have been on a long-running battle amid accusations from the songstress that the man of God is a charlatan and a fake one.

Several years down the line, it appears the two have finally smoked the peace pipe following the prophetic endorsement by Nigel Gaisie.

Speaking on Accra-based Angel FM, the controversial prophet said he’ll listen to Mzbel’s songs until the second coming of Jesus.

Mzbel who shared the video on her social media page expressed her gratitude to Prophet Nigel for respecting her craft and talent.

Social media users have been reacting to the post, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

naahillmanson

Mzbel is a sweet lady, with a good heart. sometimes people get it all wrong. ❤️❤️❤️

Nii-Ayiku Mensah

when Opana says "I wish I'd met you earlier" without actually saying it

Maggie Ampaw

You are truly a goddess and no one can take that

Efua Akuffo-Parry

It’s the way he didn’t struggle with the question for me

Nana Kwabena Adubofour

This guy paa...I don’t know how to describe him.

Festus Kobena Assan

Love is a beautiful thing ,just love him back and serve God in love and truth with him that's all aunty MzbeL

Junior Winfred K. Selorm

There might be issues but he can love the songs.❤️❤️❤️

Nigel Gaisie is not a man of God - Mzbel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in Showbiz circles as Mzbel had opened up on her sore relationship with Nigel Gaisie.

Opening up about her relationship with Prophet Giasie which has turned sore, she stated that the Prophet was not a man of God but rather a man of man

Mzbel has described her relationship with Prophet Nigel Gaisie as “very horrible”.

Source: YEN.com.gh