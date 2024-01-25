YouTuber Zionfelix was left in awe when he spotted pieces of furniture in the middle of the road while driving around town

He was on the phone with model and entrepreneur Shugatiti when his camera captured the usual happening on the road in Accra

Many of his Instagram followers could not hold back their laughter when they watched the video

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and blogger Zionfelix was surprised to see furniture in the middle of the road while driving around the capital city, Accra.

Zionfelix spots furniture in the middle of the road. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

While driving on the Airport-Shiashie stretch, Zionfelix noticed that there was a three-seat couch in the middle of the road.

The video was captured when he was on a phone call with curvy Ghanaian model and entrepreneur Shugatiti.

In a conversation, he told her he was heading to her restaurant Pot of Shuga to enjoy a sumptuous meal of fufu and soup.

Making a U-turn on that stretch, the Ghanaian YouTuber saw another piece of furniture in the middle of the road, and it was a single-seat couch.

Below is a video of a couch lying in the middle of the road.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of a couch lying in the middle of the road

The pieces of furniture caught the attention of many of Zionfelix's followers. People wondered why no one volunteered to clear them off the road to allow an easy flow of traffic.

happywigs_online said:

Na daabi oo the sofa on the road no is that where you relax when you’re tired anaa eiii Ghana the land of possibilities

amos__quito said:

So no one is talking about the furniture in the middle of the busy street? …. Ghana is a miracle created without god’s knowledge

otismadaline said:

Eeeeiiii what’s on the roadeeeeiii Ghana

meg_yefo said:

I thought Zion was going to stop and clear the road since there was no sensible person on the road.

Source: YEN.com.gh