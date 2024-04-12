Media personality Serwaa Amihere was celebrated by Flora Tissues amidst her scandal with business mogul Henry Fitz

The company complimented her for being a beacon of hope and strength, inspiring many, and they thanked her for being resilient and spreading her infectious smile

The sweet words were accompanied by an oil painting of Miss Amihere holding a pack of Flora Tissues

Sanitaryware company Flora by Delta Paper Mill made a touching post celebrating their brand ambassador and media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

The post, which was shared on the official Instagram page of Flora, was made on April 7, 2024, a time when Miss Amihere was trending over her scandal with business mogul, Henry Fitz.

Flora by Delta Paper Mill celebrated Serwaa Amihere

The post was a picture that was taken when Serwaa Amihere renewed her ambassadorial contract with the sanitary company in February 2024.

The picture showed the seasoned media personality smiling as she admired an oil painting of her holding a mini pack of Flora tissue. The pack of Flora tissue she held in the painting matched the blue long-sleeved dress she wore in the frame.

In the caption of the post, Flora talked about Miss Amihere's smile being a beacon of hope and strength, which inspires many.

"Your smile is a beacon of hope and strength, inspiring us all to embrace joy in every moment."

The brand also thanked Miss Amihere for being resilient and spreading her infectious smile.

Thank you, Serwaa Amihere, for embodying the essence of resilience and spreading endless smiles! #FloraSmile #Floracares

Serwaa Amihere reacted to the sweet message

Replying to the heartfelt post, Serwaa Amihere commented in the comment section that Flora was her family and added three blue heart emojis to her reply. She wrote:

Family

Below is a post by Flora celebrating their brand ambassador, Serwaa Amihere.

Serwaa Amihere's 2019 tweet asking why people send their bareness surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that an old tweet dated November 27, 2019, where media personality Serwaa Amihere asked her fans one morning why they sent their bareness to their partner, surfaced online.

The post comes amidst her scandal with a business mogul, Henry Fitz, after it was alleged that Mr Fitz leaked their bedroom video.

The post has gone viral, as many opined that the internet never forgets.

