A pretty lady earned the spotlight at her sister's wedding with her delightful dance moves and stylish attire

She performed outstanding dance moves in a video, removing her heel at one point to look like a professional performer

While several internet users complimented her movements, some female commenters claimed that the bridesmaids appeared to be jealous

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A gorgeous lady stole the limelight at her sister's wedding with her energy-filled dance moves and wardrobe choices on the dance floor.

In a video that YEN.com.gh stumbled onto on Ms. Bonney's TikTok account, she performs for a group of bridesmaids.

She adorned a colourful outfit over Kente and added heels to complete her classic appearance.

Gorgeous lady removes her heels as she dances at wedding. Photo credit: Ms.Bonney.

Source: TikTok

Ms.Bonney takes off her heels

Ms.Bonney arrived prepared for her sister's wedding and quickly dominated the dance floor with her vivacious skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She enthralled the crowd with her vigor and motions as they applauded her. More than a million people viewed the footage in which she briefly took off her heels.

More than a thousand individuals also commented on the popular video when this story was written.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to video of dancing lady

Abena Pikaboo posted:

I wish I was there cos eiii.

Maame Yaa Kwansima commented:

She's pretty and she ate!❤️

Richeal00 said:

The bridesmaid's hype wasn't enough la

Mena Equyah Miriam asked:

Why do I sense jealousy coming from the bride maids?

Prylla❤️ said:

The bridesmaids can't hype kraaa.

Haija Inna reacted:

And her bridesmaids are pained not because she is only marrying but because she has dancing energy, and all eyes are on her chaiii you made a beautiful bride ‍♀️wai.

Kweiba22 commented:

Some of us, on our wedding day we have to go and learn choreography oo because ey❤️

Bride in high heels dances with vigor

Separately, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a viral video of an overexcited bride making a grand entrance with her White husband at her wedding reception caused a stir.

At their wedding, the couple joyfully danced to Heavy Load, a well-known song by renowned Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, as they made their way to the front.

For the occasion, the bride wore a vibrant, sleeveless dress with an exposed neck, and high heels helped her feel more confident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh