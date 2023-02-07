2023 Wedding: Pretty Lady Removes Her Heels as She Dances with Vigor in Viral Video; Bridesmaids Jealous
- A pretty lady earned the spotlight at her sister's wedding with her delightful dance moves and stylish attire
- She performed outstanding dance moves in a video, removing her heel at one point to look like a professional performer
- While several internet users complimented her movements, some female commenters claimed that the bridesmaids appeared to be jealous
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
A gorgeous lady stole the limelight at her sister's wedding with her energy-filled dance moves and wardrobe choices on the dance floor.
In a video that YEN.com.gh stumbled onto on Ms. Bonney's TikTok account, she performs for a group of bridesmaids.
She adorned a colourful outfit over Kente and added heels to complete her classic appearance.
Ms.Bonney takes off her heels
Ms.Bonney arrived prepared for her sister's wedding and quickly dominated the dance floor with her vivacious skills.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
She enthralled the crowd with her vigor and motions as they applauded her. More than a million people viewed the footage in which she briefly took off her heels.
More than a thousand individuals also commented on the popular video when this story was written.
Watch the clip below:
Netizens react to video of dancing lady
Abena Pikaboo posted:
I wish I was there cos eiii.
Maame Yaa Kwansima commented:
She's pretty and she ate!❤️
Richeal00 said:
The bridesmaid's hype wasn't enough la
Mena Equyah Miriam asked:
Why do I sense jealousy coming from the bride maids?
Prylla❤️ said:
The bridesmaids can't hype kraaa.
Haija Inna reacted:
And her bridesmaids are pained not because she is only marrying but because she has dancing energy, and all eyes are on her chaiii you made a beautiful bride ♀️wai.
Kweiba22 commented:
Some of us, on our wedding day we have to go and learn choreography oo because ey❤️
Bride in high heels dances with vigor
Separately, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a viral video of an overexcited bride making a grand entrance with her White husband at her wedding reception caused a stir.
At their wedding, the couple joyfully danced to Heavy Load, a well-known song by renowned Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, as they made their way to the front.
For the occasion, the bride wore a vibrant, sleeveless dress with an exposed neck, and high heels helped her feel more confident.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh