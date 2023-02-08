Roselyn Ngissah marked her birthday in grande style as she turned a year older on February 8, 2023

She dropped gorgeous pictures slaying in a blue-green silk dress, flawless makeup, and hairdo

Nana Ama McBrown, Selly Galley, Giovani and many of her celebrity friends and well-wishers have showered her with birthday blessings

Popular Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has marked her birthday with a lovely picture which has got many people gushing over her.

She took to her verified Instagram page to announce that it was her birthday as she flaunted her outfit from her photoshoot.

She was spotted in a blue-green silk dress that flowed to the floor such that it formed a circle in front of her. Her hair was in a bun with the ends curled up into a puff and two strands hanging on each side of her face.

Roselyn kept a calm composure in the photo as she clasped her hands together and looked down while seated in the chair.

Captioning the post, she hinted that her life has always been a testimony, and she gives God all the glory. A part of her message read,

"Some of us have learnt how not to cry in public. How to dance with broken bones. How to sing with a sore. How to laugh even when life is not being funny. How to stumble, stagger and still walk with a swag. And yet how to know and trust without a shadow of doubt that God cannot fail even if He tried to fail!"

Below are birthday pictures of Roselyn Ngissah.

Birthday wishes pour in as Roselyn Ngissah turned a year older

emeliabrobbey said:

Happy birthday beautiful age with grace ❤️

iamamamcbrown said:

Rosi Rosi happy Birthday ❤️ #BRIMM

realwarripikin commented:

Happy birthday Dearest

julietibrahim stated:

Happy birthday dear

sellygalley remarked:

Happy blessed birthday. ❤️❤️❤️

iamtimakumkum remarked:

Happy birthday sis ❤️

giovani.caleb stated:

More blessings dear. Happy birthday

calistaokoronkwo commented:

Happy blessed birthday to you , beautiful . God bless you

uzee_usman stated:

Today is world ROSE day happy birthday baby ❤️

a_fatawu_dauda16 remarked:

Sufficient Grace Rose

Source: YEN.com.gh