Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has revealed in an interview that she will not have children until she is married

The 37 years old actress feels things must work her way, and she will make sure of that

With many thinking her biological clock is ticking, she has replied that the clock can go on forever

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has revealed that she will wait for the right time to give birth. And for her, the right time is after marriage.

The 37-year-old actress has won the hearts of Ghanaians with her talent and role in the movie industry. She has gained popularity for her talent and beauty, and her fans have already started asking when they will see her mini version.

In a story sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress told Graphic showbiz that even though pressure comes from everywhere in life, what matters most is how you handle it.

Nikki Samonas says she will wait till marriage to give birth source: @nikkisamonas

Source: Instagram

And when asked if she was not worried her biological clock was ticking, she responded, "Don't get me wrong. I would love a family like a husband and children, but it has to be my way. So the clock can tick till infinity. My life is my choice"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She added that there are other ways she can have children after being asked what she would do if she married and could not have children. In this case, the actress mentioned IVF, surrogacy and adoption as ways she can have children.

Samonas has been open about her desire to settle down and start a family but has been very clear that she wants to do it on her terms. She believes having children out of wedlock goes against her life choices and desires.

While some may argue that Samonas's decision to wait until she is married to have children is outdated, it is essential to recognize that everyone has their timeline for these decisions.

Nikki Samonas shows bathroom skills in stunning photos

In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, Nikki Samonas caused massive confusion on social media with her pictures on her Instagram page. In the images, the star actress showed her bathroom mood while relaxing in her jacuzzi.

The photos from the beautiful actress have drawn massive reactions from her fans as they couldn't keep calm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh