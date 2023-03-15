Anita Sefa Boakye has been spotted in a video flaunting her three children with businessman Osei Kwame Despite

Anita, who dated Despite for a long time before getting married to Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah in 2021, introduced the children to the camera

The video was shot at the wedding of Anita's younger sister, Dr Abena Sefa Boakye, who tied the knot over the weekend

Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah, has shown off her children with millionaire businessman Osei Kwame Despite.

In a video, the children were sighted as part of the little brides and grooms at the wedding of their aunt, Dr Abena Achiaa Sefa Boakye.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Dr Sefa Boakye, the younger sister of Anita, recently married Kwasi Kwarteng Afriyie-Siaw in a plush wedding.

Anita Sefa Boakye has shown off her three children with Osei Kwme Despite

It was one of the videos from the white wedding that saw Anita introducing her children to the cameras.

As the children prepared to lead the procession to the auditorium, Anita was heard asking a guy standing by if he knew the children.

She pointed to the three children mentioning the youngest to the eldest. The two boys were dressed up in black suits and they looked dapper. The girl among them wore a white gown and carried a bouquet.

The man who was being introduced to the children responded that he saw a resemblance between the children and their father (Despite).

See the video as shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Anita Sefa Boakye shows off baby bump at sister-in-law's party

Meanwhile, Anita Sefa Boakye and her and Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah recently welcomed their first child together.

Prior to the birth of the new baby, Anita was spotted glowing as she showed off a big baby bump while she stepped out with her husband for the birthday of her sister-in-law.

Videos of Anita's baby bump excited many of the couple's admirers on social media who have showered praises on them.

