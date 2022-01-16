Nikki Samonas has caused massive confusion on social media with her latest photos on her Instagram page

In the photos, the star actress is seen showing her bathroom mood as she was relaxing in her jacuzzi

The photos from the beautiful actress have drawn massive reactions from her fans as they couldn't keep calm

Star actress, Nikki Samonas, has caused a stir on social media with her fresh breathtaking photos.

The actress has proven why she is one of the most sought-after and beautiful actresses in the country at the moment.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Nikki is captured in her bathroom looking so refined.

Nikki Samonas: Actress shows bathroom skills in stunning photos (Photo credit: Nikki Samonas/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she was captured in her jacuzzi as she took her bath.

The actress looked to be on cloud nine as she is seen relaxing while having her bath.

Her caption read, "Sundays bath day."

Fans reaction to the photos

NIkki's teasing photos have caught the attention of her followers on Instagram.

kwame1of1:

"Please I want to know who the photographer was?."

_.official_afriyiejr:

"No stress jacuzzi naaaaa."

kel___vinnn:

Shout out to the photographer

francismensah88:

"Queen of Queens."

joeelementz:

It was I that took it

Source: YEN.com.gh