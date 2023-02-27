Prophet Nigel Gaisie has replied to Majid Michel's recent comment about Christian's going to church

He stated that Majid Michel's statement that people can choose not to go to church is misleading

He added that the worse church is better than the world, stating the importance of going to church

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has said that some comments from celebrities who have huge followings can lead Christians astray.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, speaking on the 'Prophetic Hour' morning devotion program on Power Fm, stated that when celebrities talk about Christian's freedom to not go to church, it only scatters the people of God away from his presence.

Nigel Gaisie added that the Bible emphasizes the children of God gathering at his feet, but when they are advised to do otherwise, it is only a burden on the work of the Lord and will affect Christendom.

During his sermon on 'walking in the spirit', Prophet Nigel Gaisie said that no one, even though born of the flesh, can freely live in this world without living in the spirit.

Ghanaian actor Majid Micjele had stated earlier in his interview with Hitz Fm that he always admired the word of the Lord growing up. But he hated the church and has remained not a fan of the church even at his current age.

His comment was a response to claims that he was a pastor and that it was why he was seen preaching in churches and praying for Church members.

Since I was 6, I knew there was God, and I did not need anyone to tell me that there was God- Majid stated.

Quoting from Acts chapter 2:42, Nigel Gaisie spoke about how the Apostles devoted themselves to the work of God in teachings, fellowship and breaking of bread. Adding that people should not blame pastors for some things they do as they are commands from the Bible.

