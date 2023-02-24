The WKHKYD and WBHBYD originator, whose real name is Kwaku Tawiah, says he is struggling to make ends meet

Kwaku Tawiah, better known as Star Gee, told ZionFelix that it's his management that helps him to survive

Social media users have been reacting to the words of the popular man and giving him pieces of advice

Star Gee, the 41-year-old Ghanaian man who went viral on social media with his WKHKYD trend, has revealed that he remains penniless despite all his fame.

Speaking to ZionFelix in an interview posted on the vlogger's official YouTube channel, the viral sensation, whose real name is Kwaku Tawiah, says he struggles daily to make ends meet.

He admitted that although some people believe he is financially secure, he has no money.

When asked if he had more than GH¢2000 in his bank account when he agreed to the interview, Stargee laughed and said that he only had a few pennies, as they say in the streets.

He quickly added that despite his lack of resources, he is optimistic that things will eventually improve.

The creator of the skit continued by saying that, throughout this challenging time, his talented management staff has done a lot to keep him down.

Ghanaians comment on Star Gee's financial status

Some of the comments social media users shared after hearing about the famous but penniless man's account can be seen below:

Samuel Appiah said:

What have you done to create wealth ?? He thinks fame is synonymous with wealth

Kwadwo Gyasi Shadrack mentioned:

Tell him to stop fighting with the ladies every morning at Dechemso where he sells his goods.

Pretty Rebecca indicated:

Hmm. I never knew hardship was real until I realised I can't even get half of my sch fees paid.

But I still have my hopes up

So he should hv hope, he will get better

Watch the full video below:

Former bank employee now homeless; begging on streets to survive

In a separate report, Stafford Malcolm, who worked for one of the biggest commercial banks in Jamaica, led a life of wealth and abundance a few years ago, but that is now all but a distant memory.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, Malcolm currently lives in squalor behind a culvert in the remote municipality of Glengoffe area.

Today, the former corporate employee spends his time soliciting kind strangers for spare change while dressed in torn attire and emitting an offensive odor.

