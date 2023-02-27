Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, nicknamed Kyiri Abosom, caused a massive stir with some comments he made on The Delay Show on Sunday, 13th February 2023

The controversial pastor criticised the bible, saying it was not as infallible as many people think and said he prefers Becca's You Lied To Me over Matthew Chapter 5

Kyiri Abosom's comments sparked massive reactions on social media as folks reacted with mixed opinions

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, the founder of Life Assembly Worship Center and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has caused a stir in the religious community with his latest controversial comments.

The popular preacher, also known as Kyiri Abosom, in a recent interview with Delay on The Delay Show, reiterated his belief that the bible holds no power, stating that it was simply a book that highlights the works of people who have passed on.

He mentioned that he would rather listen to Becca's hit song. You Lied To Me rather than read Matthew Chapter 5.

Kyiri Abosom also shared that he used to believe in the Bible in the past but has since changed his views. He stated that he realised that the Bible was just a collection of stories and beliefs passed down by people from generations past and that he no longer puts his faith in it.

The statement has sparked outrage among many religious leaders and their followers who view the bible as the holy book and the foundation of their faith.

Kyiri Abosom's comments have divided opinions, with some applauding him for his honesty, while others have condemned him for his lack of reverence for the bible. Some have even accused him of trying to gain publicity through his controversial statements.

