Famous Ghanaian farmer and actor John Dumelo has issued an open letter to President Akufo-Addo on how to save money on Independence Day celebrations

He stated that times are hard financially and to save the country millions of cedis, Akufo-Addo should broadcast his speech on TV, than host a ceremony at the Black Star Square

John Dumelo's statement has sparked debate on social media, with others listing the benefits of the celebrations to Ghanaians

Actor and farmer John Dumelo has called on President Akufo-Addo to cancel the Independence Day celebrations to save the country money.

In a heartfelt message to the president, which he shared on his Twitter page, the aspiring Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament said that these are challenging times.

He explained that cancelling the March 6 celebrations would save the country millions of cedis.

Suggesting alternatives, John Dumelo advised the president to use the media to broadcast his message just like he did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

See John Dumelo's message to Akufo-Addo below.

John Dumelo's open letter to Akufo-Addo ignites reactions from Ghanaians

@I_Am_Winter said:

I totally agree, the funds can be directed towards the health sector and paying workers.

@kusie_leftee remarked:

A thief will always be a thief. Even if they cancel it, they will still allocate money for “fellow Ghanaians” broadcast.

@Sir_Kwofae stated:

You have a point. But don't also forget that it creates a lot of employment. Don't base your argument on the money that the government uses to organize the program. But you have to also think about the Pure water seller and Fanice, Yogourt seller among others.

John Dumelo to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Making the announcement in a social media post on his handle, he said the decision was made after extensive consultations with various stakeholders such as God, and his family.

He is hopeful that his second time of contesting for the seat would be successful.

