Former president John Mahama has accused Nana Akufo-Addo of failing to set his priorities right over the celebration of this year's Independence Day celebrations

Mahama said on March 5 that it does not make sense for the country to spend millions on this year's celebration when the country can't find vaccines to immunise babies against some of the deadly diseases

He also described the 66th Independence Day celebrations as a mere jamboree for the supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party

Former president John Mahama has slammed president Nana Akufo-Addo for spending millions of Ghana cedis on celebrating Ghana's 66th Independence Day anniversary at a time the country was facing a deep shortage of vaccines for babies.

Speaking at the NDC Professional Forum Dinner and Awards Night in Accra on March 5, 2023, he also described Independence Day under the current administration as a party jamboree.

John Mahama (L) and president Nana Akufo-Addo during his inauguration as president in 2026. Source: Facebook/@jdmahama, Getty Images.

"Why should I be celebrating Independence Day when I cannot get vaccines?... We have gained strength in the fight against polio. Fewer children are getting crippled by polio. Today children cannot get polio vaccines. We cannot get measles vaccines. And as long as we don’t get it, the diseases are going to spread again and you are going to celebrate 66 years of Independence,” Mr. Mahama said.

Sophia Akuffo wants money spent on something more useful

The NDC flagbearer for the 2020 elections and presidential hopeful is not the only person to suggest that this year's Independence Day anniversary should be boycotted because the country was facing a bitter economic crisis.

On March 3, 2023, former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo advised the Nana Akufo-Addo administration to invest funds set aside for the celebrations on "meaningful projects" that will benefit Ghanaians.

To the legal luminary who has recently become very critical of the Akufo-Addo government that appointed him as a Chief Justice, it makes no sense to waste Ghana's scarce resources on independence celebrations at the present time.

Ghana is begging for a 3 billion loan from the IMF to deal with the balance of trade anomalies and give foreign investors hope in the economy.

The country is also burdened by both domestic and foreign debts, triggering severe macroeconomic challenges.

Mahama criticises decision to host the event in Volta Region

Mahama also criticised Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to host this year's Independence Day celebrations in the Volta Region.

The former president is concerned that it will cost even more to host the celebrations in the Volta Region.

"We should celebrate it at Independence Square and everybody who wanted to come could come. Today they have bussed their supporters in, they have party flags, and they are wearing party T-Shirts. I don’t want to be part of a party jamboree," he said.

